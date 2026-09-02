SSU operatives came under armed attack while conducting investigative activities in case of FSB terrorist attack: attackers have been detained, and there are injuries, - official reports

As part of the pre-trial investigation into a terrorist act organized by the FSB of the Russian Federation, SSU officers carried out urgent investigative actions to collect and secure evidence. During a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals carried out an armed attack on the SSU’s operational-investigative team.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Official details

As noted, they attempted to obstruct the investigative proceedings and blocked law enforcement officers’ passage with their vehicles.

"To stop the attack and ensure the safety of those involved in the proceedings, a special unit from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center was deployed. Law enforcement officers used their weapons to quell the armed resistance," the SSU explained.

Read more: FSB terrorist attack against Russian opposition figure in Ukraine foiled,- SSU (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

It is also noted that some of those who resisted were injured as a result of the incident.

The attackers have been detained.

Preliminary investigative measures have established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Weapons and documents were seized from them.

At this time, authorities are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the role of each person involved, and are determining the final legal classification of their actions.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the threats and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Background

It was previously reported that an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure in Ukraine had been foiled.