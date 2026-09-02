FSB terrorist attack against Russian opposition figure in Ukraine foiled,- SSU. VIDEO (updated)

The SSU, in collaboration with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, foiled a terrorist attack that the FSB of the Russian Federation was planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine to mark our country’s Independence Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Initial details

"Operational and investigative measures are being carried out," the SSU explained.

No further information is available at this time.

A video from the scene was also posted online.

See more: Retired displaced person, acting on behalf of FSB, was planning murder of head of defence enterprise in Kyiv region: SSU foiled terrorist attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Updated information

According to some media reports citing sources, this involves an attempted assassination of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the RVC.

Kaplunov's attorney, Taras Borovskyi, posted a video from the scene and stated that law enforcement officers had arrived at the soldier's residence, after which his comrades arrived in response to an "alert" and shots were fired.

According to UP, as of Wednesday morning, the clash is still ongoing. Sources report that three members of the Main Intelligence Directorate have been wounded.

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