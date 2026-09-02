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Russian forces have advanced in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Russian occupiers have advanced near Bochkove.
Advances are also being recorded near the village of Ivashkyne.
There has also been an advance by Russian forces near Luhivske.
The enemy has advanced near Huliaipilske.
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