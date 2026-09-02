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Russian forces have advanced in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian occupiers have advanced near Bochkove.

Russian troops are advancing in two regions

Advances are also being recorded near the village of Ivashkyne.

Russian troops are advancing in two regions

There has also been an advance by Russian forces near Luhivske.

Russian troops are advancing in two regions

The enemy has advanced near Huliaipilske.

Russian troops are advancing in two regions

Read more: Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2348) Kharkiv region (1935) Polohivskyy district (334) Kupiansk district (553) Chuhuyivskyy district (261) Ivashkyne (1) Bochkove (1) Hulyaypilske (9) Luhivske (1)
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