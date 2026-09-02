Russian forces have advanced in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian occupiers have advanced near Bochkove.

Advances are also being recorded near the village of Ivashkyne.

There has also been an advance by Russian forces near Luhivske.

The enemy has advanced near Huliaipilske.

Read more: Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP