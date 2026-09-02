Enemy massively attacked key energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: there are large-scale power outages, - DTEK

On the night of September 2, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike against key energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK's press office.

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There is a power outage

As noted, the attack left more than 350,000 households in the Odesa district of the region—including part of Odesa—temporarily without power. This caused disruptions to critical infrastructure and electric transportation.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa with ’Banderols’ and KABs: buildings destroyed, 8 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

"As soon as the security situation allowed, power engineers from DTEK Odessa Power Grids helped begin restoring power. So far, power has been restored to 177,000 households," the statement said.

The enemy also damaged a DTEK Odesa Power Grids production site—including transportation facilities and office space.

What are the forecasts for recovery?

"Utility workers are doing everything they can to restore power to homes as quickly as possible," DTEK added.