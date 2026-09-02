Russian forces attacked Odesa with ’Banderols’ and KABs: buildings destroyed, 8 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 2 September 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"Odesa is under enemy attack. Infrastructure has been damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that residential buildings have been destroyed," he wrote at around 3 am.

According to the CMA, there are, as a preliminary estimate, three casualties as a result of the enemy attack on the city. Among them is one child.

Watch more: Russia launched massive attack on Odesa: lorries were ablaze and there are power cuts. VIDEO

Details are currently being established.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

What did the enemy target?

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked Odesa with ‘Banderole’ loitering munitions and KABs.

Read more: Russian Armed Forces shelled Odesa region: "Orlivka" border crossing has temporarily suspended operations (updated)

Updated information

As of 7 am, eight people are known to have been injured, including one child. Two people have been hospitalised.

A 24-storey residential block has been damaged. Flats on several floors have been destroyed. Windows have been shattered in neighbouring buildings. Cars have been damaged.

Office buildings and two educational institutions have also been damaged.











Experts are continuing to assess the consequences of the attack in several areas of the city.

Emergency and municipal services are working at the scenes. Power companies are trying to restore the electricity supply as quickly as possible.

Emergency response centres have been set up for residents, where they can receive the necessary assistance.