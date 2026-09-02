Sviatoslav Zaits has been appointed new Commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Sviatoslav Zaits as Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces.

The relevant decree has been published on the Office of the President’s website, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"To appoint Sviatoslav Anatoliyovych Zaits as Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the text states.

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What is known about Zayets?

In 2014, he commanded a reconnaissance company of the 25th Airborne Brigade during the Russian Federation’s aggression in Crimea.

He held the posts of chief of staff and deputy commander of the 8th Corps.

In April 2026, he took command of the 20th Army Corps.

Zaits was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd class, in 2016.