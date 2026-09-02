No build-up of Belarusian troops has been observed near Ukrainian border, but threat remains, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

No build-up or reinforcement of Belarusian military forces is currently being observed in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border. At the same time, the Defence Forces are continuing to strengthen their fortifications and minefields in the areas posing the greatest threat.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated this during a briefing.

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No build-up of troops near the border has been observed

According to Demchenko, the situation on the Belarusian front remains largely unchanged at present.

"We continue to observe no signs of any military formations or build-up of forces in the immediate vicinity of our border on Belarusian territory. There is nothing of the sort. At the same time, however, the risk of a threat from Belarusian territory remains," said the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

Consequently, border guards have not observed any signs of a build-up of Belarusian forces in the immediate vicinity of Ukraine’s state border; however, they continue to regard the Belarusian direction itself as potentially dangerous.

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Ukraine is strengthening its border defences

With the threat still present, Ukraine continues to strengthen its defences. This involves expanding engineering and fortification works, as well as laying minefields and explosive barriers in the most vulnerable areas.