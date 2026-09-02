Scorched earth, fragments of metal and plastic: explosion has been reported in Moldova on border with Ukraine

In Moldova, an investigation is underway into the explosion of an unidentified object near the village of Krokmaz, close to the border with Ukraine; a patch of scorched earth and fragments of metal and plastic have been found at the scene. Local residents report hearing a powerful explosion.

Newsmaker reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

At around 2.36 am on 2 September, Moldovan border guards in the vicinity of the village of Tudora heard a sound resembling a missile flying overhead. At 2.38 am, a loud explosion was heard.

The Ukrainian side reported that an air-raid alert was in force in the area at the time due to Russian strikes.

It is noted that no violations of Moldova’s airspace have been recorded. A Tudor border police patrol checked the area; during an initial inspection, no suspicious objects or fires were found.

Read more: During Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, Moldova once again recorded violations of its airspace

Later, information was received from a local resident about a loud explosion in Moldova, following which a search was launched in that area.

At around 7.10 am, on the outskirts of the village of Krokmaz, 6 km from the state border with Ukraine, a burnt patch of land and fragments of metal and plastic were found.

The circumstances of the incident are being established

"Specialised units have been dispatched to the scene to carry out all necessary measures and establish the circumstances of the incident," the border police said.

Members of the public who have heard the distinctive sound of a drone or explosions have been urged to "remain calm, take shelter in a safe place indoors and follow only information from the authorities". They are also asked not to approach any possible debris from aircraft, ammunition or other unknown objects.