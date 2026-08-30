During Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, Moldova once again recorded violations of its airspace

On Sunday, 30 August, an aircraft violated Moldova’s airspace from the direction of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a news item by Newsmaker.

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The aircraft crossed the border from the Ukrainian side

The object was detected by the Air Operations Service of the Moldovan National Army. It crossed the border near the town of Dnestrovsk in the Transnistria region.

The aircraft entered Moldovan airspace from the Lyman district of the Odesa region in Ukraine. The incident occurred at 15:50.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defence, the aircraft returned to Ukraine via the same route within 10 minutes.

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In Moldova, they continue to keep an eye on the skies

The Moldovan Ministry of Defence stated that the unauthorised overflight took place following Russia’s air strikes on Ukraine.

"An unauthorised overflight of our country’s airspace took place following today’s Russian air strikes on Ukraine. The national authorities, together with their partners, are continuing to monitor the airspace in order to ensure the safety of the population," the Ministry of Defence stated.

An air raid alert was also issued on 30 August in Romania for the north-eastern part of Tulcea County. The country’s Ministry of National Defence’s radar systems detected an aerial target near the border with Ukraine.

On 27 August, the Romanian radar surveillance system had already detected an aerial target 33 km north of the Ukrainian island of Zmiinyi.