General Staff has confirmed attack on NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery: damage was caused, followed by fire

On 1 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the oil refinery ‘NOVATEK-Ust-Luga’ in Slobodka, Leningrad Oblast, Russian Federation.

This has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the target has been hit, resulting in a fire on the premises. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

According to the General Staff, the NOVATEK production complex in Ust-Luga is a facility for the fractionation and transhipment of stable gas condensate, located in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea. The complex’s design capacity for processing stable gas condensate is over 6 million tonnes per year.

The company produces crude oil (light and heavy), kerosene, diesel fuel and a component of marine fuel (fuel oil).

Read more: Russia’s second-largest oil refinery completely halts crude processing after drone attack

The complex forms part of NOVATEK’s production and logistics infrastructure at the port of Ust-Luga.

It is noted that the company is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that a major fire broke out at ‘Novatek-Ust-Luga’ as a result of a deep-strike operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Defence Forces.