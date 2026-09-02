Enemy attacked Rivne region with jet-powered UAV: three people were injured and residential building was damaged

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian air strike on 2 September in the Rivne region. A private residential house and an outbuilding were damaged.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties and damage

"The Rivne region has come under enemy air attack. A private residential house and a farm building have been damaged. Three people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. All the relevant services are already on the scene," the official said.

Koval added that arrangements are currently being made to provide temporary accommodation for the affected family.

Drone attack

At 16:02, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that an enemy jet-powered UAV was heading towards Rivne.

See more: Explosion in Rivne: police bomb disposal expert Mykola Omelchuk killed. PHOTO