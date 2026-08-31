Explosion in Rivne: police bomb disposal expert Mykola Omelchuk killed. PHOTO

As a result of an explosion on the premises of an administrative building of the police department in Rivne, 47-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Mykola Omelchuk was killed.

The sad news was reported by the Rivne region police, Censor.NET informs.

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Police recalled that the tragedy occurred today, August 31, at around 3:30 p.m. on the premises of Police Department No. 1 in Rivne.

What is known about Mykola Omelchuk

Mykola Omelchuk devoted more than 25 years of his life to serving Ukraine and working with explosive ordnance.

"Throughout his career, he rose through every stage of professional development — from a bomb disposal technician at the Research Forensic Center to deputy head of the department and head of the explosive safety division of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region," the statement said.

It is noted that for many years he carried out the most difficult and dangerous tasks involving the detection and disposal of explosive ordnance.

In particular, as part of a combined National Police bomb disposal unit, Mykola Omelchuk took part four times in demining the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"His professionalism, courage, composure, and boundless dedication to service earned the deep respect of his colleagues and everyone who had the honor of working alongside him," police said.

Mykola Omelchuk is survived by his wife, two daughters aged 21 and 17, and a 5-year-old son.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the administrative building of a district police department in Rivne. One person was killed, and several police officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

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