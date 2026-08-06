Major General Plokhotnyuk, likely killed in Balzi Rossi restaurant blast, buried in Moscow – Russian media

Major General Valery Plokhotnyuk, who Russian sources say died on August 1, the day of the explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant, has been buried in Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, Russia’s Mediazona reported this, citing the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel and data from Russian state registries.

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According to VChK-OGPU, Plokhotnyuk was killed in the explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow on August 1. Mediazona said it had checked Russian state registries and confirmed only that the major general died on that day. There has been no official confirmation of the cause of his death.

Valery Plokhotnyuk’s funeral was held at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery on August 5.

According to Russian sources, Plokhotnyuk was promoted to major general in 2021. At the time, he served as chief of staff of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army. Earlier, in 2011, he was appointed head of the Operational Group of Russian Forces in the unrecognized Transnistrian region.

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Russian media had also said that Danil Peredrii, the son-in-law of Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Alexander Chaiko, was killed in the explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant. According to Russian media, Chaika’s birthday may have been being celebrated at the restaurant when the explosion occurred.

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