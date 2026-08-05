Son-in-law of Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Chaiko killed in blast at Moscow restaurant – Russian media

Daniil Peredriy, the son-in-law of Alexander Chaiko, commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was among those killed in the explosion at Moscow’s Balzi Rossi restaurant on 1 August.

Censor.NET reports that Russian media, including the Agentstvo outlet, reported this.

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Death confirmed by Russian state registers

According to the outlet, Peredriy’s death is confirmed by the fact that one of his personal documents was declared invalid on 1 August. In addition, information about his death appeared in Russia’s Unified State Register of Individual Entrepreneurs.

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Chaiko may have been the target of the explosion

The explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow occurred on 1 August. According to Russian media, the venue was closed that day for a private event that may have been dedicated to the 55th birthday of Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Alexander Chaiko.

Russian media and Telegram channels previously suggested that Chaiko may have been the intended target of the attack.

According to the official account provided by Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee, an unidentified woman attempted to bring an improvised explosive device into the restaurant disguised as a gift. According to the Russian side, five people were killed, and another 21 were injured in the explosion.

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