17-year-old drunk driver in Rivne region fatally struck pregnant woman, he faces up to 10 years in prison

A 17-year-old resident of the village of Loknytsia will remain in pretrial detention for at least 60 days following a traffic accident in which a 26-year-old pregnant woman was killed. The court did not grant the suspect the option of posting bail.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

He got behind the wheel while drunk and without a license

According to the investigation, the teenager was driving under the influence of alcohol, even though he had never obtained a driver’s license. He had purchased the car about two weeks before the tragedy with money he had earned himself.

While driving, the teenager struck a 26-year-old woman who was standing on the side of the road. The victim was 37 weeks pregnant.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save either her or her unborn child. The deceased is survived by three young children.

Read more: Death of 6-year-old girl in road traffic accident in Pryluky: policewoman sentenced to maximum 8 years’ imprisonment

The teenager faces up to 10 years in prison

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, investigators notified the 17-year-old driver that he was suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of traffic safety rules by a person under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of the victim.

The court ordered a pretrial detention measure of 60 days without the right to post bail.

Under the charged article, the suspect faces 5 to 10 years in prison. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

See more: Two-year-old child dies in car accident in Rivne region. PHOTO