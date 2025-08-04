Two-year-old child dies in car accident in Rivne region. PHOTO

A toddler died in a car accident in Dubno, Rivne region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Rivne Police.

"The fatal crash occurred today, August 3, at around 13:50 on Zavodska Street. It has been established that a collision took place between a Renault Scenic driven by a 68-year-old Rivne resident and a Ford Fiesta driven by a 32-year-old man from Zdolbuniv. As a result of the accident, the Ford Fiesta driver, two minivan passengers, and three people from the car were hospitalized," the statement reads.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the 2-year-old son of the 32-year-old Ford driver died from his injuries in the hospital.

