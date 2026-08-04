Death of 6-year-old girl in road traffic accident in Pryluky: policewoman sentenced to maximum 8 years’ imprisonment

A police officer has been sentenced to the maximum term of eight years’ imprisonment for a road traffic accident in Pryluky in which a six-year-old child was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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As noted, the prosecution in the case was led by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Lohachov, who headed the team of prosecutors. Together with the head and prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he presented the prosecution’s case and insisted that the policewoman be given the most severe sentence.

What was the court’s decision?

On 4 August, the Pryluky City and District Court in Chernihiv Oblast upheld the prosecution’s position and sentenced the defendant to the maximum penalty provided for under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – eight years’ imprisonment. She was also banned from driving for three years.

From the outset of the criminal proceedings, the prosecution has consistently upheld a principled stance – both regarding the defendant’s detention and the imposition of the maximum sentence. The evidence gathered and examined in court fully confirmed her guilt and the direct causal link between the offences committed and the death of the six-year-old child. The court upheld the prosecution’s position and imposed the maximum sentence of eight years’ imprisonment. The status of a law enforcement officer does not exempt one from liability – on the contrary, it entails an enhanced duty to act lawfully and safely," noted Lohachov.

Read more: Court has extended detention of killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, until 5 September. VIDEO+PHOTO

Circumstances of the tragedy

Prosecutors established that on 10 December 2025 at around 11.44 am, the policewoman was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander service vehicle and was on her way to respond to a call regarding another road traffic accident.

On Viacheslav Chornovil Street in Pryluky, she approached an unregulated pedestrian crossing where a woman and her six-year-old daughter were crossing the road. Despite a speed limit of 40 km/h, the police vehicle was travelling at a speed of approximately 51–55 km/h.

The vehicle’s flashing beacons were switched on, but the special audible warning signal was not used. The driver did not slow down before the crossing, did not give way to pedestrians and did not take timely measures to stop the vehicle.

See more: Drove into oncoming lane and rammed minibus: National Police official from Donetsk region was detained following road traffic accident. PHOTOS

Details

An expert assessment confirmed that the police officer had the technical ability to avoid the collision had she complied with the Highway Code. The court recognised the established breaches as the direct cause of the road traffic accident.

As a result of the collision, the child sustained serious injuries and died. The mother suffered bodily harm of moderate severity.

The defendant admitted only partial guilt. The court found no mitigating or aggravating circumstances and took into account that, at the time of the accident, she was an employee of the National Police and was carrying out her official duties.

The court also upheld the victims’ civil claims and ordered the payment of 6 million hryvnias in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

What led up to it?

On 10 December 2025, at around 11.44 am in Pryluky, a police officer, whilst driving a service vehicle and responding to a call regarding another road traffic accident, struck a woman and her 6-year-old daughter. They were crossing the road at a regulated pedestrian crossing on Viacheslav Chornovil Street.

As a result of the collision, the child died at the scene, whilst her mother was hospitalised with physical injuries.

The accused was remanded in custody.

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