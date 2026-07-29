Court has extended detention of killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, until 5 September. VIDEO+PHOTO

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until 5 September 2026 the pre-trial detention order, without the right to bail, imposed on Pavlo Pleshivtsev, who caused a fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv, in the Karavaevi Dachi area.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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According to her, the suspect’s pre-trial detention has been extended by 60 days.

Hrysha Hlushych's parents were joined by their friends, as well as the parents of the boy's classmates who had died in the car accident.

Details from the prosecutor's office

According to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the motion filed by Anton Yefimov, deputy head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, and extended the pretrial detention of the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz who crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Chokolivka in June.

The suspect will remain in custody without the right to bail until September 5, 2026. He and his attorney participated in the hearing via video conference. The defense requested that the court release the suspect on his own responsibility. The court denied the request.

The prosecutor’s office notes that the fatal accident occurred on June 5, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. As established by the pretrial investigation, the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding, lost control on a curved section of the road, and veered off the roadway. There, he crashed into an underground pedestrian underpass where people were present.

As a result of the accident, two local police officers, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy were killed. Three other people, including a female passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, were injured.

The driver was detained at the scene of the accident and notified that he is suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is currently known that the man was sober. However, he has been repeatedly charged with administrative offenses for speeding.

A series of forensic examinations is underway as part of the pretrial investigation.

Read more: Petition by father of 12-year-old Hryhorii, killed in Kyiv road accident, on road safety gains 25,000 signatures in two weeks

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026

Read more: Driver of Nissan who caused road accident that left 12 people dead in Mykolaiv region has been charged, - Office of Prosecutor General