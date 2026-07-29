Court has extended detention of killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, until 5 September. VIDEO+PHOTO
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until 5 September 2026 the pre-trial detention order, without the right to bail, imposed on Pavlo Pleshivtsev, who caused a fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv, in the Karavaevi Dachi area.
This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.
According to her, the suspect’s pre-trial detention has been extended by 60 days.
Hrysha Hlushych's parents were joined by their friends, as well as the parents of the boy's classmates who had died in the car accident.
Details from the prosecutor's office
According to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the motion filed by Anton Yefimov, deputy head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, and extended the pretrial detention of the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz who crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Chokolivka in June.
The suspect will remain in custody without the right to bail until September 5, 2026. He and his attorney participated in the hearing via video conference. The defense requested that the court release the suspect on his own responsibility. The court denied the request.
The prosecutor’s office notes that the fatal accident occurred on June 5, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. As established by the pretrial investigation, the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding, lost control on a curved section of the road, and veered off the roadway. There, he crashed into an underground pedestrian underpass where people were present.
As a result of the accident, two local police officers, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy were killed. Three other people, including a female passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, were injured.
The driver was detained at the scene of the accident and notified that he is suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is currently known that the man was sober. However, he has been repeatedly charged with administrative offenses for speeding.
A series of forensic examinations is underway as part of the pretrial investigation.
Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026
- As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaevi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district.
- Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko and 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently serving in the war, were killed at the scene.
- Iryna Lazareva, an employee at a pre-school, was also killed.
- The court remanded the killer driver, Pleshivtsev, in custody; he had driven into an underpass in Kyiv, killing four people.
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