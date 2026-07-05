ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11039 visitors online
News Fatal traffic accidents Accident with a minibus
5 778 69

Driver of Nissan who caused road accident that left 12 people dead in Mykolaiv region has been charged, - Office of Prosecutor General

the driver’s arrest

The driver of a Nissan Murano, who caused an accident in the Mykolaiv region in which 12 people were killed and six were injured, has been charged.

This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"The driver of the Nissan Murano, who was arrested yesterday following a fatal road accident in the Mykolaiv region, has been charged under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The charge relates to a breach of traffic regulations that resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to a further six," the statement said.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody on the suspect is currently being considered.

Read more: Accident in Mykolaiv region leaving 12 dead: crash may have been caused by another driver who drove into oncoming traffic; he has already been located, – National Police. PHOTOS

What led up to it?

  • Earlier reports described the tragedy on the "Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk" motorway: nine people were killed and many injured in a collision between a minibus and a lorry.
  • It later emerged that the death toll had risen to 12.
  • It was also reported that the police had tracked down the driver of the SUV who is believed to have caused the accident with serious consequences. He was detained by the police.

Author: 

Traffic accidents (450) Mykolaiv region (604) notice of suspicion (237) PG Office (930)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 