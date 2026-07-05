Road accident in Mykolaiv region leaves 12 dead: police have detained driver of SUV; charges are being prepared against him

The police have arrested the driver of a crossover involved in a road traffic accident in the Mykolaiv region, in which 12 people were killed.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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The police detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A breathalyser test showed that the man was sober at the time of the accident.

Blood samples were also taken from him for toxicological analysis. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

"Investigators have ordered a series of examinations, the results of which will establish the final circumstances and causes of the road traffic accident," the statement said.

The National Police added that a pre-trial investigation is currently underway into the criminal proceedings initiated on the grounds of a breach of road safety rules or transport operation regulations by drivers, resulting in the deaths of several people.

The issue of notifying the detainee of the charges against him and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

Read more: Accident in Mykolaiv region leaving 12 dead: crash may have been caused by another driver who drove into oncoming traffic; he has already been located, – National Police. PHOTOS

What led up to it?