Zelenskyy heard report from Klymenko on tragic road accident in Mykolaiv region: death toll has risen to 12. PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, heard a report from the Minister of the Interior, Ihor Klymenko, regarding the tragic road accident in the Mykolaiv region.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Death toll rises

He recalled that a lorry and a minibus had collided on the Mykolaiv–Odesa motorway. Unfortunately, as of now, twelve people are known to have died. Six people have been injured. All the necessary services are working at the scene of the accident: rescue workers, police, and medical staff.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident, and the identities of the deceased and injured are being established.

Watch more: Tragedy on "Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk" motorway: nine people have died and many have been injured in collision between minibus and lorry. VIDEO+PHOTOS













What led up to it?

It was previously reported that a tragedy had occurred on the "Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk" motorway: nine people were killed and many injured in a collision between a minibus and a lorry.

Read more: Ukraine capable of exceeding Russia in technological weapons production volumes over long term, Zelenskyy says after SCiC HQ meeting