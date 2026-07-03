Ukraine capable of exceeding Russia in technological weapons production volumes over long term, Zelenskyy says after SCiC HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (SCiC HQ) on July 3 dedicated to ramping up the domestic defense-industrial complex and reviewing the missile program to ensure maximum pressure on Russia.

The president reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukrainian weapons

"An important achievement of our state and our weapons manufacturers: Ukraine has reached the capacity to produce such a volume of technological weapons that, in the long term, can exceed Russian capabilities. Today, we focused most of our attention precisely on this. We also spoke with the manufacturers themselves about what is needed from the state, from administrative decisions, and from financing in order to increase all types of Ukrainian capabilities as much as possible and ensure deep formats of pressure on Russia, its capabilities at the front, as well as its ability to prolong the war.

This primarily concerns Ukrainian drones of all types, UGVs, our missile program, electronic warfare systems, and military equipment. Our conversation today, with the participation of weapons manufacturers, was a continuation at the highest level of wartime decision-making of the discussions that had taken place at the platforms of the National Security and Defense Council, parliament, and the Ministry of Defense over the previous weeks," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Only "island of Moscow", not Crimea, can force Putin to end war, Zelenskyy says

Foreign investment in Ukrainian plants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have been tasked with focusing on negotiations with international partners to attract additional funding directly into Ukrainian weapons companies.

"I expect concrete results — agreements with partners. Investments in Ukrainian production are investments in forcing Russia to peace, and our partners must feel this as our shared achievement with them," the president explained.

Long-range sanctions and pressure on Russian society

According to Zelenskyy, an analysis of the implementation of Ukraine’s plan for long-range and medium-range sanctions has proven highly effective. The head of state emphasized that limiting the Kremlin’s military potential is directly linked to how deeply ordinary Russian social groups begin to feel the impact of the war on their own everyday lives. Ukraine plans to systematically increase the "price of occupation" for the invaders and cut off the Kremlin’s financial sources.

Read more: Ukraine simplifies import of components for weapons production

Ukrainian ballistics and anti-ballistic shield

"I am grateful to all our specialists who are developing our missile program and working, in particular, on the production of effective Ukrainian ballistics and an anti-ballistic system. Today, we effectively reviewed our capabilities and determined steps that will accelerate production, testing, and use," Zelenskyy said.

Air defense is the priority for the coming days

A separate part of the SCiC HQ meeting was devoted to analyzing the timing and volume of supplies of air defense systems and missiles for them, which Ukrainian cities need to repel daily mass terror. Zelenskyy announced that in the coming days, air defense would become the absolute priority for Ukraine’s entire diplomatic team at all international meetings.

Read more: Forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction to be increased – Zelenskyy