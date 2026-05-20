Forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction to be increased – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Threat from the north

"We analyzed in detail the available data from our intelligence services on Russian planning for offensive operations in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction. We are preparing responses to every possible scenario of enemy action, should the Russians really dare to expand their aggression. Our forces in this direction will be increased," the statement reads.

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Diplomacy

The president also instructed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare additional measures of diplomatic influence regarding Belarus, which Russia may use for such an expansion of the war.

"Relevant non-public tasks have also been assigned to Ukrainian intelligence services," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: scaling up UGVs, protection against ballistic threats, state of Russia’s economy

Strikes on Russia

"As for the Russian directions. We are preparing to expand the geography of our long-range sanctions, which have already proved highly effective, and to apply more tangible pressure on Russia to reduce its aggression. We also took note of information about Russia preparing new mobilization steps, plus 100,000 people. We believe that as of today, Russia lacks such potential for covert mobilization, so Russian political decisions of a different format should be expected, including ones like the recent decision regarding Moldova’s Transnistrian region.

Ukraine will definitely defend itself, and our task now is to strengthen our state so that none of Russia’s five scenarios for expanding the war through northern Ukraine works. I thank everyone who is helping!" the head of state concluded.

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Background

As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began drills on the combat use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia was preparing strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against Kyiv or NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also ordered the reinforcement of the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction over the threat from Belarus.

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