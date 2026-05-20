Ukraine preparing economic development plan – Zelenskyy

The International Advisory Group on Attracting Investment and Economic Development of Ukraine has discussed preparations for an economic strategy and a recovery conference.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a Telegram post by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Economic strategy being prepared for growth

According to the head of state, work is underway on a comprehensive economic strategy for Ukraine.

He stressed that such steps should ensure economic growth and create new opportunities for citizens. This concerns conditions under which Ukrainians will be able to stay in the country and create jobs.

"I am grateful that the International Advisory Group on Attracting Investment and Economic Development of Ukraine is working, and working actively," he said.

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Preparations for the conference in Gdansk

The meeting separately discussed preparations for the Ukraine recovery conference scheduled to take place in Gdansk in June.

The President emphasised the importance of achieving strong results that will contribute to the country’s resilience and rapid recovery.

He also thanked the meeting participants, including representatives of international financial organisations and major companies.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a significant number of leader-level contacts for next week.

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