Ukraine simplifies import of components for weapons production

Customs procedures for importing foreign components have been simplified for Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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What has changed

From now on, businesses will no longer need to submit certain documents separately—the required information will be included in the customs declaration.

They also allowed for the submission of confidential documents and additional information prior to the filing of the customs declaration.

In addition, the requirement to submit copies of contracts, technical specifications, and other documents to customs three days prior to customs clearance has been eliminated.

Read: Ukraine is developing new missile systems, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Innovation Directorate

Why is this necessary?

The Ministry of Defense noted that the relevant government resolution is intended to streamline logistics for companies in the defense industry.

This is also expected to speed up the delivery of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: Moscow in firing line: Ukrainian firm close to developing two supersonic ballistic missiles, – Reuters