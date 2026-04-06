Moscow in firing line: Ukrainian firm close to developing two supersonic ballistic missiles, – Reuters

The Ukrainian company Fire Point, known as the manufacturer of the "Flamingo" winged missile, is nearing completion of the development of two supersonic ballistic missiles—the FP-7 and FP-9.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports on this.

What is known about the new missiles

According to the company’s co-founder and chief designer, Denys Shtilierman, the FP-7 missile will have a range of about 300 km.

It is described as the equivalent of the American ATACMS short-range system. It is expected to be ready for military use in the near future.

Watch more: Moment of impact of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile on Russian plant producing "Iskander-M," "Topol-M" and "Oreshnik" missile systems. VIDEO

FP-9 Specifications

The more powerful FP-9 missile is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 800 kg over a distance of up to 850 km.

It is currently being prepared for the testing phase.

According to the developer, this particular missile has the potential to bring Moscow within the strike range of Ukrainian ballistic weapons.

Stilman noted that even the mere possibility of strikes on Moscow could have a significant impact on the situation.

According to him, this could lead to significant changes in the perception of the war both within Russian society and among the leadership of the Russian Federation.

Expert assessments

At the same time, experts note that Russia has a robust air defense system that has already demonstrated its ability to intercept such missiles.

However, according to Fabian Hoffman, a researcher at the Norwegian Defense University, the widespread use of ballistic missiles could overwhelm Russia’s air defense, which has already suffered losses as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

This opens up the possibility of penetrating even well-defended targets.