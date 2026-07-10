Petition by father of 12-year-old Hryhorii, killed in Kyiv road accident, on road safety gains 25,000 signatures in two weeks

A petition launched by Oleksii Hlushych, the father of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who was killed in a road accident in Kyiv, calling for stronger road safety measures and punishment for reckless drivers, secured the 25,000 signatures required for presidential consideration in just 14 days.

This was announced by Oleksii Hlushych himself, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Oleksii Hlushych stressed that children’s safety and the right to return home alive are a fundamental point of consensus for all Ukrainians, while methods of tackling offenders have long been proven by international experience.

He outlined the areas of responsibility for each branch of government and law enforcement:

"Mr President, it is your turn. We expect action, not a formal response. Roads must become safe. Members of Parliament, it is your turn. The laws must hurt. If you cannot drive safely, you walk. Police, it is your turn. Accountability must be inevitable, not selective."

Read more: Father of 12-year-old Hysha Hlushich has called on Ukrainians to share poster with QR code for petition on road safety. PHOTO

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026

As a reminder, on June 5 in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes at high speed drove into a pedestrian area near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district.

Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko, and 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently fighting in the war, were killed at the scene.

Iryna Lazareva, a staff member at a pre-school, was also killed.

The court remanded killer driver Pleshyvtsev, who drove into an underpass in Kyiv and killed four people, in custody.

Watch more: Higher fines are not enough. Reckless drivers who repeatedly break Highway Code should have their licences revoked or be jailed, - father of 12-year-old Hrisha Hlushych, who died in road accident. VIDEO