Father of 12-year-old Hysha Hlushich has called on Ukrainians to share poster with QR code for petition on road safety. PHOTO

The father of 12-year-old Hryshko Hlushych, who died in a road accident in Kyiv, has called on Ukrainians to support a petition addressed to the President and to help spread the word about it.

Oleksiy Hlushych wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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A call for help

"I urge you to help. Everyone who finds out about our petition to the President agrees to sign it.

But the problem is that social media is a bubble. And those people who don’t follow you on social media won’t even know this petition exists. We have created a print-ready layout and are calling on people to display this flyer in permitted locations. We urge caring owners of cafés, shops, petrol stations – and anywhere else – to display this appeal with the QR code on their premises. We’ll provide a print-ready layout or print the required number ourselves and send them by post (thank you to everyone who donated money). Please help, everyone. Not with money this time.

We really need changes on the roads," the man said.

Read more: Road accident in Mykolaiv region leaves 12 dead: police have detained driver of SUV; charges are being prepared against him

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026