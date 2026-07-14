Drove into oncoming lane and rammed minibus: National Police official from Donetsk region was detained following road traffic accident. PHOTOS

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the assistance of the National Police leadership, have detained an official from one of the National Police departments in the Donetsk region who caused a road traffic accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of 12 July 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Bureau of Investigation’s press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

According to preliminary reports, he was driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia motorway.

While driving a Toyota Camry, the law enforcement officer veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus.

As a result of the accident, the minibus driver and two of his passengers sustained injuries. All three were hospitalised with fractures and bruises. The driver of the car also sustained injuries.

According to preliminary medical examination results, the law enforcement officer was driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Staff from the State Bureau of Investigation detained him. The matter of notifying the detainee of his status as a suspect in relation to a breach of road safety regulations by a person driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury to the victims, is currently being considered.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 8 years’ imprisonment.

Read more: Conscript dies after stay at Kremenchuk TCR: cause of death – severe traumatic brain injury, - SBI









