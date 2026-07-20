Drunk driver caused fatal road accident in Lviv region and fled scene: three underage girls were killed, perpetrator has already been detained. VIDEO+PHOTOS
A driver has been arrested in the Lviv region after causing a road traffic accident whilst under the influence of alcohol, in which three teenagers were killed.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
What is known about the accident?
It is reported that a fatal road accident occurred in Brody at around 02:00 on the night of 20 July.
According to preliminary reports, a 24-year-old driver of a Mercedes, travelling along Ivan Bohun Street, lost control of the vehicle on a bend in the road. The car veered onto the verge, crashed into a tree and a concrete electricity pylon, and then overturned.
There were six people in the car – the driver and five underage passengers. As a result of the crash , three girls – two aged 16 and one aged 15 – died at the scene. Another 16-year-old female passenger was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was also injured; he sought medical attention himself following the crash.
The group were returning from a celebration
According to preliminary information, the group was returning from a birthday party for two of the passengers.
After the crash, the driver fled the scene, but the police quickly located him and arrested him. A medical examination revealed that his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.
- Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a breach of road safety regulations whilst under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of several people.
- The issue of notifying the detainee of the charges against him is currently being considered.
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