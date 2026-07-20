Drunk driver caused fatal road accident in Lviv region and fled scene: three underage girls were killed, perpetrator has already been detained. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A driver has been arrested in the Lviv region after causing a road traffic accident whilst under the influence of alcohol, in which three teenagers were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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What is known about the accident?

It is reported that a fatal road accident occurred in Brody at around 02:00 on the night of 20 July.









According to preliminary reports, a 24-year-old driver of a Mercedes, travelling along Ivan Bohun Street, lost control of the vehicle on a bend in the road. The car veered onto the verge, crashed into a tree and a concrete electricity pylon, and then overturned.

Read more: Petition by father of 12-year-old Hryhorii, killed in Kyiv road accident, on road safety gains 25,000 signatures in two weeks

There were six people in the car – the driver and five underage passengers. As a result of the crash , three girls – two aged 16 and one aged 15 – died at the scene. Another 16-year-old female passenger was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was also injured; he sought medical attention himself following the crash.

The group were returning from a celebration

According to preliminary information, the group was returning from a birthday party for two of the passengers.



After the crash, the driver fled the scene, but the police quickly located him and arrested him. A medical examination revealed that his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

See more: Truck driver who crashed into minibus on Kyiv-Odesa highway detained: 15-year-old boy killed, 12 people hospitalized – National Police. PHOTO