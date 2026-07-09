Truck driver who crashed into minibus on Kyiv-Odesa highway detained: 15-year-old boy killed, 12 people hospitalized – National Police. PHOTO

Police detained a truck driver who caused a fatal road accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the accident

As noted, the accident occurred this morning at kilometer 354 of the highway near the village of Odai.

According to preliminary information, the 55-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz passenger minibus, which was traveling toward Odesa, stopped on an uphill section because of a technical malfunction of the vehicle. At that moment, a MAN truck driven by a 26-year-old driver, which was traveling in the same direction, crashed into the rear of the minibus. The impact caused the minibus to overturn.

Read more: Tragedy on "Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk" motorway: nine people have died and many have been injured in collision between minibus and lorry. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the road accident, a 15-year-old passenger of the minibus was killed.

Another 12 passengers, including seven minors, were hospitalized to receive the necessary medical assistance.

The lorry driver has been detained

It is reported that investigators detained the 26-year-old truck driver under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The issue of serving him with a notice of suspicion is currently being decided.

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