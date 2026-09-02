Slovakia will join compensation commission for Ukraine despite pressure from Russia: Fico government has approved decision

The Slovak Government has approved the country’s accession to the Convention establishing the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine, despite Russia’s objections. Previously, Prime Minister Robert Fico had personally ordered that consideration of this matter be suspended, but the government has now endorsed the document.

According to Censor.NET, Denník N reports on the decision of the Slovak government.

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Fico acknowledged that Moscow had opposed

Slovakia had planned to accede to the convention earlier, but Fico withdrew his signature and ordered negotiations to be suspended last week.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Slovak side had received a signal from Russia expressing dissatisfaction with Bratislava’s forthcoming accession to the convention.

"Yes, it’s true, yesterday I learnt from our ambassador about information from the Russian side that they are not happy with this convention on the claims commission," said Fico.

At the same time, he described it as "perfectly normal" for another country to disagree with Slovakia’s decisions.

"Last week we suspended negotiations on this matter to clarify certain details, and today we have approved it," said the Slovak Prime Minister.

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The decision still needs to be approved by parliament

The International Compensation Commission should form part of the mechanism for considering claims relating to losses inflicted on Ukraine by Russian aggression.

Fico noted that the establishment of the commission is provided for under the Council of Europe convention. He said that its future decisions would not be binding, but described the convention itself as a strong political gesture.

The government’s decision does not yet complete the procedure for Slovakia’s accession – the convention must be ratified by the country’s parliament.