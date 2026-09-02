Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of September 2: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of September 2, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered drones. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy UAVs

At 7:39 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs passing Yurivka in a northwesterly direction.

At 7:52 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Dnipro.

At 7:57 p.m. — UAVs from the Black Sea heading towards the Odesa region (Zatoka).

At 8:05 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 8:14 p.m. — KABs targeting the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

At 8:34 p.m. — UAV from the Black Sea heading towards the Mykolaiv region.

At 9:08 p.m. — Kremenchuk: UAV heading towards the city.

At 9:18 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Bershad.

At 9:23 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.

At 9:25 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Tulchyn.

At 9:34 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Zhmerynka.

At 9:38 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Vinnytsia.

At 9:40 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Bratslav.

At 9:41 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kyiv from the north.

At 9:43 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading from the Vinnytsia region towards the Khmelnytskyi region.

At 9:46 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kyiv from the north.

Updated information

At 9:53 p.m. — UAV from the Black Sea heading towards the Mykolaiv region.

At 9:56 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Kyiv from the south.

At 10:03 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Starokostiantyniv.

At 10:27 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Vinnytsia region heading towards Trostianets.

At 10:41 p.m. — KABs targeting Zaporizhzhia.

Stay in safe places during the air-raid alert!

Watch more: Soldiers from Presidential Brigade destroyed 12 "Shahed"-type UAVs over Kyiv region. VIDEO