Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of September 2: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
On the evening of September 2, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered drones. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy UAVs
At 7:39 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs passing Yurivka in a northwesterly direction.
At 7:52 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Dnipro.
At 7:57 p.m. — UAVs from the Black Sea heading towards the Odesa region (Zatoka).
At 8:05 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kryvyi Rih.
Updated information
At 8:14 p.m. — KABs targeting the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
At 8:34 p.m. — UAV from the Black Sea heading towards the Mykolaiv region.
At 9:08 p.m. — Kremenchuk: UAV heading towards the city.
At 9:18 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Bershad.
At 9:23 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.
At 9:25 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Tulchyn.
At 9:34 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Zhmerynka.
At 9:38 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Vinnytsia.
At 9:40 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Vinnytsia region, heading towards Bratslav.
At 9:41 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kyiv from the north.
At 9:43 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading from the Vinnytsia region towards the Khmelnytskyi region.
At 9:46 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kyiv from the north.
Updated information
At 9:53 p.m. — UAV from the Black Sea heading towards the Mykolaiv region.
At 9:56 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Kyiv from the south.
At 10:03 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Starokostiantyniv.
At 10:27 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Vinnytsia region heading towards Trostianets.
At 10:41 p.m. — KABs targeting Zaporizhzhia.
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