High-rise block in Odesa has been damaged as result of Russian attack: 17 people have been injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 3 September, Russian troops attacked Odesa. A high-rise residential block was damaged as a result of the enemy strike, and eight people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Enemy attack on Odesa. A high-rise block has been damaged," Lysak said.

The head of the Odesa Military Administration later reported that eight people were injured as a result of the attack.

Emergency services are at the scene

According to Lysak, all relevant services are at the scene. The injured are being given the necessary assistance.

Details regarding the extent of the damage to the residential building and the condition of the injured are being clarified.

Local social media groups are reporting that a missile struck the "Ruslan and Lyudmila" residential complex.

Update

It later emerged that 17 people were injured in the attack, including three children. Lysak noted that seven are receiving the necessary assistance.

In addition, flats on floors 10 to 17 of the 21-storey residential block have been damaged, as well as cars.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked key energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: there are large-scale power outages, - DTEK









