Russia has stalled in Ukraine, but may attack NATO country, - Whitaker

The U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, stated that Russia cannot make any progress on the front lines in Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian threat to the Alliance is minimal in the near term. However, Moscow may be unpredictable and ready to take aggressive action.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during an appearance on Fox Business.

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Vitaker emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to NATO’s collective defense, but at the same time, Washington is calling on its allies in Brussels to build up their capabilities to counter threats such as the one that occurred at Leipzig Airport in Germany (referring to a hybrid drone attack).

"As for what Russia will or will not do, it is currently bogged down in Ukraine. It has not been able to—and cannot—make any progress on the front lines," Vitaker said.

Russia may be prepared to take action against NATO

He also stated that, in the near term, the Russian threat to the Alliance is minimal. At the same time, he emphasized that Moscow could take action against one of the NATO countries.

According to Vitaker, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea make it necessary to consider the possibility of unpredictable actions on Moscow's part.

"These aggressive actions—the invasion of Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea—I think all of this leads us to believe that Russia may be unpredictable and may be prepared to take action against a NATO country," the U.S. Permanent Representative said.

At the same time, he noted that, for now, the threat of a direct Russian attack on NATO remains low in the near term.

NATO is getting stronger

The U.S. representative emphasized that if an attack were to be launched against one of the Alliance’s member states, Russia would face a powerful military and political organization.

"If Russia were to take such a step, it would face a very strong and capable Alliance that is growing stronger every day," Whitaker emphasized.

According to him, NATO’s strengthening is being driven, in particular, by the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump and the commitment by member countries to increase their defense contributions, which was reached at the NATO summit in The Hague in 2025.

Whitaker's remarks came amid discussions about strengthening the security of NATO countries and assessing potential risks related to Russia.

Read more: Deal with Ukraine on joint production of Patriot missiles will not be concluded before this winter – Whitaker