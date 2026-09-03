Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,492,350 personnel (+1,320 in past 24 hours), 12,324 tanks, 49,085 artillery systems, and 25,264 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,492,350 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 3, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,492,350 (+1,320) (wounded and killed)
- tanks – 12,324 (+0) units
- armored fighting vehicles – 25,264 (+1) units
- artillery systems – 49,085 (+69) units
- MLRS – 2,085 (+4) units
- air defense systems – 1,600 (+2) units
- aircraft – 441 (+1) units
- helicopters – 355 (+1) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,476 (+12) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 496,021 (+1,875) units
- cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tanker trucks – 143,150 (+435) units
- specialized equipment – 4,628 (+3) units
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