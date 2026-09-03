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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,492,350 personnel (+1,320 in past 24 hours), 12,324 tanks, 49,085 artillery systems, and 25,264 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,492,350 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 3, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,492,350 (+1,320) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,324 (+0) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,264 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 49,085 (+69) units
  • MLRS – 2,085 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,600 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+1) units
  • helicopters – 355 (+1) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,476 (+12) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 496,021 (+1,875) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 143,150 (+435) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,628 (+3) units

Read more: 173 combat engagements occurred at front, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 3 вересня

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Russian Army (12413) Armed Forces HQ (5533) liquidation (3166) elimination (7907)
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