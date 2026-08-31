173 combat engagements occurred at front, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 173 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out 66 air strikes, dropping 218 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,542 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,049 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,486,600 personnel (+1,400 in the last 24 hours), 12,311 tanks, 48,833 artillery systems, 25,248 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in north

No enemy offensive activity was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 13 times near Starytsia, Chuhunivka, Khatnie, Mala Vovcha, Dovhenke, and Okhrimivka; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

See more: Russian Federation’s military expenditures at beginning of war amounted to approximately 1,485,200 individuals (+1,420 per addition), 12,310 tanks, 48,774 artillery systems, 25,241 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in east

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne and Kryva Luka.

No assault operations by the occupiers were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, and Pavlivka.

A total of 32 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhnie, Stepy, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this direction today; two artillery systems, five vehicles, one piece of special equipment, one UAV command post, and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine artillery systems, four vehicles, four UAV command posts, and 127 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 326 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers did not conduct active operations.

Read more: General Staff confirmed that "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl had been hit

Situation in south

Four attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Mala Tokmachka.

There were no enemy assault operations in the Prydniprovske direction.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.