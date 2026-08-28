General Staff confirmed that "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl had been hit

On the night of August 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"On the night of August 28, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Oblast, the Russian Federation. A fire was reported on the refinery's premises," the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Drones attacked oil refinery in Yaroslavl: fire broke out at the plant. VIDEO

What is produced at "Slavneft-YANOS"

"Slavneft-YANOS" is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation and is part of PJSC "Slavneft." The refinery has a capacity of approximately 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant carries out a full cycle of oil refining and produces automotive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, lubricants, and other petroleum products.

The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Operations against key enemy targets are ongoing," the ministry emphasized.

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