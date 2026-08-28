Drones attacked oil refinery in Yaroslavl: fire broke out at the plant. VIDEO

On the morning of 28 August, drones attacked a local oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A major fire broke out on the refinery’s premises following the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There were also reports of Russian air defence systems being deployed in the city.

During the attack, residents of Yaroslavl reported hearing explosions. Russian air defence systems attempted to shoot down the drones.

It later emerged that a fire had broken out on the premises of the Yaroslavl oil refinery. The cause of the fire and the extent of any damage are currently being investigated.

At the time of publication, the Russian authorities had not provided any official details regarding the consequences of the attack.

What is known about the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, also known as ‘Yanos’, is one of Russia’s largest and oldest oil refineries.

The plant is part of ‘Slavneft’ – a joint venture between the Russian oil companies ‘Rosneft’ and ‘Gazprom Neft’.

The plant’s capacity is estimated at approximately 15 million tonnes of crude oil processed per year. It produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and petrochemical feedstocks.

The refinery is also linked to the supply of fuel and lubricants to the Russian Ministry of Defence, law enforcement agencies and enterprises within the defence-industrial complex of the Central Federal District.

Of particular significance is the production of aviation fuel, which could potentially be used to meet the needs of the Russian military aviation.

Read more: Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery suspends crude processing after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters