Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery suspends crude processing after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters

Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery and its second-largest petrol producer, NORSI (Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez), has suspended crude oil processing following a Ukrainian drone attack.

This was reported by Reuters, citing industry sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Damaged units and uncertain repair timeline

According to the sources, the drone attack overnight on 26 August damaged several processing units, infrastructure between the units, and general plant facilities. The agency’s sources could not say how long it would take to repair the damage and resume oil refining operations at the plant.

All of Lukoil’s major Russian refineries are currently out of operation. The Perm oil refinery ceased operations following a drone attack on 21 August, while the Volgograd refinery suspended processing on 31 July.

NORSI can process approximately 15 million tonnes of crude oil annually and produce around 5 million tonnes of petrol, more than 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 2 million tonnes of fuel oil and approximately 500,000 tonnes of bitumen.

Watch more: UAVs attacked Perm: local oil refinery is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO

Background

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported that, overnight on 26 August 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck facilities at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.

Watch more: Ukraine expands strategic operation to block southern Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO