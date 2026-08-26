"Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russian Federation has been hit, - General Staff

On the night of August 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck facilities at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What are the consequences?

As noted, it has been confirmed that the target was hit, resulting in a fire on the plant’s premises.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

What is known about the targeted facility?

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation and is part of the Lukoil Group. The facility has a capacity of approximately 17 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, sulfur, and other petroleum products.

The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Watch more: Aftermath of strike on gas and condensate processing unit at Russia’s Afipsky refinery. SATELLITE IMAGES

"Operations against key enemy targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

Background

As previously reported, the oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, is on fire following an overnight attack.

Read more: Afipsky Refinery attacked by drones: fire in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO