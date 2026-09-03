White House supports ’hellish sanctions’ against Russia, but decision is Trump’s, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House supported the Senate's passage of a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia and hopes that the House of Representatives will consider it.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this on The Brian Kilmeade Show.

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According to Rubio, the bill expands the range of tools the U.S. president can use against Russia.

"It expands the president's arsenal of tools. Of course, there is a lot he can do even without this bill, but it would be useful for the president to have these tools at his disposal," the secretary of state said.

Rubio noted that the bill provides for additional legal powers for the president, as well as the ability to impose tariffs and other sanctions.

At the same time, he said, the decision on whether to use these tools—and exactly when to do so—should be made by Trump in light of changing circumstances.

Rubio accused the Democrats in the House of Representatives

The U.S. Secretary of State stated that Democrats in the House of Representatives are allegedly unwilling to support a bill that grants the president additional powers.

"The Democrats simply don't want to pass a bill that gives the president more powers, even though they claim to support Ukraine," Rubio said.

He expressed hope that the House of Representatives would, after all, consider the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

According to Rubio, the adoption of the document would give the Trump administration additional options for responding to the situation surrounding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read more: Rubio on US-Russia relations: We need to communicate; Putin is currently facing problems with Ukraine