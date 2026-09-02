Rubio on US-Russia relations: We need to communicate; Putin is currently facing problems with Ukraine
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s recent visit to Moscow and on relations between the two countries in general.
Rubio stated this on The Brian Kilmeade Show, according to Censor.NET.
Retcliffe’s visit to the Russian Federation
When asked about media reports suggesting that Retcliffe might have discussed the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, or passed on warnings to Moscow regarding the situation on the front line, Rubio stated that he did not know where such reports had come from, as the details of the meeting were known only to a small circle of people who had not spoken to the press — in other words, he said, these were second-hand interpretations rather than first-hand facts.
He emphasised that the trip was largely routine in nature and was not unprecedented.
"They [Russia] have the world’s second-largest nuclear arsenal. So, despite geopolitical differences, the US must be able to communicate with them," he said.
Rubio noted that he had met personally with the Russian Foreign Minister, and that contact between the two countries’ foreign ministries is ongoing.
On the exchange of intelligence
According to Rubio, the exchange of information between the US and Russian intelligence communities, including the military and conflict-avoidance mechanisms, has existed for a long time and is nothing new — such practices were also in place under previous administrations.
According to Retcliffe, his visit was primarily a continuation of the process of establishing channels of communication between intelligence services that might prove useful in a crisis or conflict situation, rather than part of any broader, separate initiative.
On the stance towards Russia in general
Commenting on the broader context of relations with Moscow — in particular, the Russian Federation’s cooperation with Iran — Rubio noted that Washington’s and the Kremlin’s positions on Tehran do not coincide.
"In Russia, as you know, Putin also has his own problems, which, in my opinion, take up most of his time and attention, namely the war with Ukraine and, quite frankly, the impact that these Ukrainian strikes are having on the Russian economy, combined with the sanctions", the official added.
John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on 25 August to hold talks with Russian officials.
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Russian media report that a very large-scale event involving hundreds of people had been scheduled for Putin, but it was postponed a few days ago.
- The US has asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia due to a visit by its officials.
- According to media reports, Retcliffe may have warned Putin of the consequences of a new mobilisation and an attack on NATO.
- It should be noted that CIA Director William Burns last visited Russia in person in November 2021 to warn against military action against Ukraine and to ascertain the reasons behind the build-up of Russian troops near the borders.
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