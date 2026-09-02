Rubio on US-Russia relations: We need to communicate; Putin is currently facing problems with Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s recent visit to Moscow and on relations between the two countries in general.

Rubio stated this on The Brian Kilmeade Show, according to Censor.NET.

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Retcliffe’s visit to the Russian Federation

When asked about media reports suggesting that Retcliffe might have discussed the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, or passed on warnings to Moscow regarding the situation on the front line, Rubio stated that he did not know where such reports had come from, as the details of the meeting were known only to a small circle of people who had not spoken to the press — in other words, he said, these were second-hand interpretations rather than first-hand facts.

He emphasised that the trip was largely routine in nature and was not unprecedented.

"They [Russia] have the world’s second-largest nuclear arsenal. So, despite geopolitical differences, the US must be able to communicate with them," he said.

Rubio noted that he had met personally with the Russian Foreign Minister, and that contact between the two countries’ foreign ministries is ongoing.

Read more: U.S. carried out its first strike on Iranian targets in more than month

On the exchange of intelligence

According to Rubio, the exchange of information between the US and Russian intelligence communities, including the military and conflict-avoidance mechanisms, has existed for a long time and is nothing new — such practices were also in place under previous administrations.

According to Retcliffe, his visit was primarily a continuation of the process of establishing channels of communication between intelligence services that might prove useful in a crisis or conflict situation, rather than part of any broader, separate initiative.

On the stance towards Russia in general

Commenting on the broader context of relations with Moscow — in particular, the Russian Federation’s cooperation with Iran — Rubio noted that Washington’s and the Kremlin’s positions on Tehran do not coincide.

"In Russia, as you know, Putin also has his own problems, which, in my opinion, take up most of his time and attention, namely the war with Ukraine and, quite frankly, the impact that these Ukrainian strikes are having on the Russian economy, combined with the sanctions", the official added.

Read more: Rubio says US not planning new strikes on Iran, will focus on economic pressure - Axios

John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow