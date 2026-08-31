U.S. carried out its first strike on Iranian targets in more than month

The U.S. military struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reported this.

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The U.S. military attacked Iranian installations

The strike took place on Sunday, August 30. This is the first U.S. attack on Iranian targets in over a month.

According to a U.S. official, intelligence had detected the Iranian military preparing to launch mines into a shipping lane.

The attack came after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran’s attempts to mine international shipping lanes again would be immediately and systematically stopped.

Last week, U.S. Central Command completed the clearance of sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces are currently continuing to monitor the waters to ensure free trade.

Read more: US Space Force is monitoring every centimetre of Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

Iran reports dead and wounded

The Iranian side has confirmed the explosions. Representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.

The IRGC reported that there were dead and wounded among Iranian military personnel and civilians. IRGC representatives also pledged to launch retaliatory strikes.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Washington’s allies of a change in approach to the standoff with Iran.

According to him, the United States currently has no plans to resume large-scale military operations. Washington intends to focus primarily on tightening sanctions and enforcing a naval blockade.

According to Axios, Rubio has held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of several allied countries in recent days. He made it clear that the U.S. currently has no plans to launch new strikes against Iran.

Read more: US has created secret corridor in Strait of Hormuz through which millions of barrels of oil are transported - Axios