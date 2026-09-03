A fire broke out in Boryspil following ’Shahed’ attack: there are casualties. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 3 September, a Russian attack drone struck Boryspil in the Kyiv region. The strike caused a fire in a warehouse, and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by monitoring channels and the Telegram channel ‘VISTI News Boryspil’.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary information, a ‘Shahed’ drone strike on a warehouse was recorded in Boryspil itself.

A fire broke out following the attack. State Emergency Service units are on the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the strike and the fire.

The blast wave damaged houses and cars

Cars were damaged as a result of the explosion in Boryspil.

The blast wave also shattered windows in residential buildings. Local sources report that there are casualties.

According to Timur Tkachen, head of the Regional Military Administration, a man sustained shrapnel wounds in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. He has been hospitalised, and medical staff are providing him with the necessary care.

"The enemy damaged storage facilities, an administrative building, a shop and small retail units.

All emergency services are working at the scene. We are documenting and assessing the consequences of the attack," the statement reads.

Read more: Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: Fire breaks out at sports complex, warehouses damaged

Initial consequences













