Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: Fire breaks out at sports complex, warehouses damaged
Today, September 2, Russian troops continued to strike the Kyiv region, leaving people injured.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Obukhiv district
A fire broke out on the grounds of a private sports complex in the Obukhiv district as a result of the enemy attack.
According to preliminary information, two people were injured. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.
Bucha district
Warehouse facilities were reportedly damaged in the Bucha district.
Rescuers are working at the sites and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack. The information is being clarified.
It was also emphasised that the air-raid alert remains in effect. Residents are being urged to remain in shelters.
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