Danish intelligence services warn of Russia preparing sabotage at defense enterprises

Russian intelligence agencies are already planning acts of sabotage on Danish territory, specifically targeting defense industry companies involved in providing military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by TV2, citing information from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

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In a statement to Berlingske, PET officials confirmed that they have information about Russia’s preparations for sabotage operations in Denmark.

"This isn't just a warning about a threat that might arise... We're already seeing very specific plans," said Emil Gresholm, head of PET counterintelligence.

According to him, the top priorities are companies in the defense-industrial complex that are involved in providing military support to Ukraine.

Russia is recruiting Danes through social media

Danish counterintelligence has also uncovered specific instances in which Russian intelligence agencies attempted to recruit ordinary Danish citizens through social media and online platforms.

They may have been given assignments, such as photographing businesses or other sites, so that the information gathered could later be used to plan sabotage operations.

Gresholm emphasized that assisting Russian intelligence agencies is an extremely serious matter, regardless of whether it is done intentionally or whether the person is unaware of the true purpose of their actions.

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