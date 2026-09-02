Sabotage at Leipzig Airport: Two suspects linked to Russia identified
Following the attempted bombing of a cargo aircraft at Leipzig Airport and accusations against the Kremlin, investigators have identified two potential suspects – men linked to Russia.
This was reported by Süddeutsche Zeitung, as cited by Censor.NET.
Investigators are reportedly confident that they have identified two suspects in connection with the planned attack on a Ukrainian transport aircraft at Leipzig Airport. A Russian-born man with a Latvian passport and a man from Belarus with a Russian passport are believed to have been behind the drone attack.
Coordinator and instructor of the attack
A Russian-born man with a Latvian passport who has links to Russian intelligence is believed to have served as the logistics coordinator and instructor for the planned attack in Leipzig. He reportedly entered Germany through a Berlin airport in late July and then travelled to Leipzig in a rental car. Two days before the failed drone attack, the suspect left Germany again, this time on a flight from Berlin.
Second suspect
Investigators also discovered DNA evidence at the crime scene that led them to the second suspect. They found genetic traces on one of the drones, inside a metal can filled with explosives, and on an antenna attached to a tree near the airport, apparently to strengthen the signal for drones controlled via a mobile network. Comparing the traces with European databases produced matches in Lithuania and Finland.
The man from Belarus, who had previously come to the attention of authorities in several countries for other offences, holds a Russian passport. Investigators managed to reconstruct his entry into and departure from Germany. The second suspect is believed to have entered Germany on an Italian tourist visa issued by the Italian Embassy in Minsk in late April.
At the same time, investigators are reportedly sceptical that the alleged perpetrators can be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, experts from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office believe that more drones may have been used in the failed attack about a month ago than previously known. Three devices were found, either intact or in parts.
Background
- It was previously reported that a drone had been discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Wednesday, August 5. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft was an Antonov that likely belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.
- NATO confirmed that it was aware of the incident. German police deployed a bomb disposal robot to retrieve the drone.
- German media subsequently reported that the Ukrainian cargo aircraft near which the explosive-laden drone was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport was carrying ammunition.
- US intelligence believes that the explosive-laden drone discovered on the grounds of Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany likely belongs to Russia.
- On September 1, Germany officially stated that Russia was responsible for the incident involving an explosive-laden drone near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The country decided to terminate its agreement with the Russian House in Berlin and strengthen checks on Russians entering Germany. The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will cease operations on September 18.
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