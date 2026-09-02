Sabotage at Leipzig Airport: Two suspects linked to Russia identified

Following the attempted bombing of a cargo aircraft at Leipzig Airport and accusations against the Kremlin, investigators have identified two potential suspects – men linked to Russia.

This was reported by Süddeutsche Zeitung, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Investigators are reportedly confident that they have identified two suspects in connection with the planned attack on a Ukrainian transport aircraft at Leipzig Airport. A Russian-born man with a Latvian passport and a man from Belarus with a Russian passport are believed to have been behind the drone attack.

Coordinator and instructor of the attack

A Russian-born man with a Latvian passport who has links to Russian intelligence is believed to have served as the logistics coordinator and instructor for the planned attack in Leipzig. He reportedly entered Germany through a Berlin airport in late July and then travelled to Leipzig in a rental car. Two days before the failed drone attack, the suspect left Germany again, this time on a flight from Berlin.

Read more: "Russia is behaving in increasingly reckless manner," - Rutte on drones at Leipzig Airport

Second suspect

Investigators also discovered DNA evidence at the crime scene that led them to the second suspect. They found genetic traces on one of the drones, inside a metal can filled with explosives, and on an antenna attached to a tree near the airport, apparently to strengthen the signal for drones controlled via a mobile network. Comparing the traces with European databases produced matches in Lithuania and Finland.

The man from Belarus, who had previously come to the attention of authorities in several countries for other offences, holds a Russian passport. Investigators managed to reconstruct his entry into and departure from Germany. The second suspect is believed to have entered Germany on an Italian tourist visa issued by the Italian Embassy in Minsk in late April.

Read more: Merz on incident involving Ukrainian aircraft in Leipzig: Those responsible will pay for it

At the same time, investigators are reportedly sceptical that the alleged perpetrators can be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, experts from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office believe that more drones may have been used in the failed attack about a month ago than previously known. Three devices were found, either intact or in parts.

Read more: Germany has officially accused Russia of attempted terrorist attack at Leipzig Airport and has introduced retaliatory measures

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