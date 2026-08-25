Merz on incident involving Ukrainian aircraft in Leipzig: Those responsible will pay for it

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has spoken publicly for the first time about the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

He made these remarks ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, according to Censor.NET, which cites Die Welt.

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Details

Mr Merz noted that the police are continuing to investigate who was involved. However, he did not comment on who might have been responsible for the attack in Leipzig.

"We will present our findings shortly," said the Chancellor.

He also noted that Germany is increasingly becoming the target of hybrid attacks.

Merz reaffirmed his commitment to fundamental political principles: Germany must remain a safe country, strengthen its defence capabilities and deter potential aggressors.

He emphasised that those responsible for hybrid attacks must be held to account.

"They will pay for this," said Merz, but did not specify any particular countermeasures.

Read more: Number of drone incidents in Germany will only increase, - Rheinmetall CEO

Support for Ukraine

At the same time, Merz reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering support for Ukraine. The German Government will support Kyiv "in the long term", he emphasised.

The Chancellor reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering support for Ukraine. The German Government will support Kyiv "in the long term".

What led up to it