Number of drone incidents in Germany will only increase, - Rheinmetall CEO
Armin Papperger, CEO of the defense conglomerate Rheinmetall, called on Germany to step up its efforts in the area of drone defense.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to n-tv.
Details
"We must take steps to detect these drone attacks very quickly and, if necessary, be able to shoot them down," he said.
According to Papperger, Germany is not sufficiently protected against such attacks, as it is not yet equipped with the necessary defense technologies everywhere.
"And besides airports, there are many other facilities that are critical to our infrastructure," he explained.
Papperger believes that incidents involving drones will become more frequent.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that a drone was discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Tuesday, August 5. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft in question is an Antonov, which likely belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.
- NATO confirmed that it is aware of the incident. German police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to retrieve the drone.
- Subsequently, German media reported that
the Ukrainian cargo plane, near which a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport, was carrying ammunition.
- However, Germany later denied reports that a Ukrainian An-124 had transported weapons.
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