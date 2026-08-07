Number of drone incidents in Germany will only increase, - Rheinmetall CEO

Armin Papperger, CEO of the defense conglomerate Rheinmetall, called on Germany to step up its efforts in the area of drone defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to n-tv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We must take steps to detect these drone attacks very quickly and, if necessary, be able to shoot them down," he said.

According to Papperger, Germany is not sufficiently protected against such attacks, as it is not yet equipped with the necessary defense technologies everywhere.

"And besides airports, there are many other facilities that are critical to our infrastructure," he explained.

Papperger believes that incidents involving drones will become more frequent.

Read more: Ukrainian aircraft near which drone was found in Leipzig was carrying ammunition

What led up to it